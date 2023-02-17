Freeway Token (FWT) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Freeway Token has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and $10,083.32 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freeway Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freeway Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00418784 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.66 or 0.27740989 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freeway Token Token Trading

