Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Raised to $93.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of FELE opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

