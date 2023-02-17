Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

