Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Foot Locker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

FL opened at $44.42 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $10,216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 251,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

