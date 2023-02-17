FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

FONAR Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in FONAR by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 299,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,719 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FONAR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

