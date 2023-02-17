Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Cheemin Bo-Linn Buys 1,469 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Cheemin Bo-Linn bought 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,003.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $21,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flux Power Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,938. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 10.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flux Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flux Power Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

