Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 12.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $175,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 54,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 495,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Floor & Decor

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Barclays started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

