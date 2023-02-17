Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $3.12 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.