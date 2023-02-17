First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,186. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.