First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,186. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter.

