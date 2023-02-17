First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 20,301 shares.The stock last traded at $31.67 and had previously closed at $31.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Articles

