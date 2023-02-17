First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. 35,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,500. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

