First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Community by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

