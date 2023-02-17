FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,903,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 4,349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FCBBF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.67) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.70 ($17.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Featured Articles

