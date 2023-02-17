Financial Review: Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trans World alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media 7.99% 2.68% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trans World and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.81%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Trans World.

This table compares Trans World and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media $107.84 million 4.22 $13.08 million $0.14 50.43

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Trans World.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Trans World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

(Get Rating)

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.