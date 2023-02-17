Financial Partners Group Inc Has $356,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.12. 2,536,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,179. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

