Financial Analysis: Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) & Its Competitors

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the "Business Services" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -2,998.91 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.13 billion $88.99 million 1,145.93

Analyst Ratings

Nocopi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nocopi Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 739 3836 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -5.12% -15.75% -2.70%

Summary

Nocopi Technologies rivals beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

