Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 28,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,301. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

