Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $356.59 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $356.59 million and $113.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00079390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00057861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

