Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $356.59 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $356.59 million and $113.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00079390 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00057861 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010042 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003735 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000244 BTC.
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
