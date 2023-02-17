FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $16.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $211.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average of $185.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

