Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

NYSE FSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 251,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

