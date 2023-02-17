Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,021,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,487,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

