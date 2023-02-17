Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,021,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,487,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
