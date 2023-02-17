Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 15,450,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 1,753,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

