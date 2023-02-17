Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.82 million. Fastly also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.21) EPS.

Fastly Trading Down 2.4 %

Fastly stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 7,316,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,372. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,820 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

