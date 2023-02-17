Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 24,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after buying an additional 562,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

