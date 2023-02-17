Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris Sells 2,030 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $687.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,362. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.17.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

