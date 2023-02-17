Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 300 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.6 %

FICO stock opened at $687.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.24.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fair Isaac

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

