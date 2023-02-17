Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fagron Price Performance
Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Fagron has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $18.37.
About Fagron
