Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fagron Price Performance

Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Fagron has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $18.37.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

