Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 628,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,169. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

