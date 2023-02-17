F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in F5 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

FFIV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.80. 495,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,544. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

