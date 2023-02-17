Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Update

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 1,441,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

