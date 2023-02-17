Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Exscientia by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Exscientia by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after buying an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of EXAI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.