Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 4,814 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Expro Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Expro Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
