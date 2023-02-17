Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 4,814 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Expro Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Expro Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Expro Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.