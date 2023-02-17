Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at $2,167,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

