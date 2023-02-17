Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $213.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

