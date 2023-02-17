Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $26,236.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

