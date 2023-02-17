Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $26,236.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

