Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $26,236.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.