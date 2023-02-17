Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 14,617 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

