Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 14,617 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.