Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 14,617 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.