Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.30 ($20.75) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €20.14 ($21.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.04. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

