Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 485.2 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF remained flat at $21.26 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

