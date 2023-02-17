Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $118.00 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $118.00 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

