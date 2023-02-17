Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 610,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Everi by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 462,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everi Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

