Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Everi Stock Performance
NYSE EVRI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 610,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Everi by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 462,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
