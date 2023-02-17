Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of CNX Resources worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

CNX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 1,098,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.