Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of C traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317,502. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.