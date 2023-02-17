Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,785 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

