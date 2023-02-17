Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

EL stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

