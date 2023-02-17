Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Esprit Price Performance
Esprit stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Esprit Company Profile
