Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Esprit Price Performance

Esprit stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

