ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU) Stock Position Decreased by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESACU remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

