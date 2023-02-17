Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut Ero Copper to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Ero Copper Price Performance
Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
