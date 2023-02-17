Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Ero Copper to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ero Copper Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Ero Copper by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after buying an additional 2,276,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 809,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $5,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.