Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $752,693.98

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $111.99 million and approximately $752,693.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00006941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00409038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00091044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00649956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00545117 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,019,623 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

