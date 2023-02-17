Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $722.19 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $699.96 and a 200-day moving average of $652.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

