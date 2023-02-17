EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQGPF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

EQB Trading Down 3.5 %

EQGPF stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. EQB has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

